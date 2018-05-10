Walleye players, coaches thank fans at Huntington Center tonight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walleye players, coaches thank fans at Huntington Center tonight

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Members of the Toledo Walleye will salute the Fish Fans Thursday night at the Huntington Center.

Walleye players and coaches will address fans from the ice, thanking them for a season of 28 sell-outs and 28 records set. 

The Walleye ended their season Tuesday night in Fort Wayne with a 4-2 loss to the Komets in Game 6 of the ECHL playoffs.

The free event is happening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 

The puck drops on the new season at the Huntington Center on October 27 against the Komets.

