Walleye players, coaches thank fans at Huntington Center tonight

Members of the Toledo Walleye will salute the Fish Fans Thursday night at the Huntington Center.

Walleye players and coaches will address fans from the ice, thanking them for a season of 28 sell-outs and 28 records set.

The Walleye ended their season Tuesday night in Fort Wayne with a 4-2 loss to the Komets in Game 6 of the ECHL playoffs.

The free event is happening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The puck drops on the new season at the Huntington Center on October 27 against the Komets.

