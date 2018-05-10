Toledo Zoo offers free admission to moms on Mother's Day

The Toledo Zoo wants to celebrate all the great moms out there with free admission to the Zoo on Mother's Day!

Admission will be free to all mothers who come to the zoo with their children on May 13.

Along with free admission is a sold-out Mother's Day brunch that will be hosted at the Malawi Event Center and will feature live entertainment and a craft for kids.

Moms can also enjoy activities taking place in the Nature's Neighborhood throughout the day, such as planting colorful annuals and native wildflowers that you can take home.

On the day before Mother's Day, May 12, the Toledo Rose Society will be in Nature's Neighborhood to give out miniature roses to the first 100 visitors.

Treat mom this Mother's Day and let her know how special she is to you!

