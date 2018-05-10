Lightning strike catches WLS school bus, maintenance vehicle on fire

Police say a lightning strike caused two Washington Local School vehicles to catch fire Thursday morning.

The lightning struck the vehicles around 1:30 a.m.

The vehicles affected were a school bus and a school maintenance vehicle.

The vehicles were sitting in the school bus yard when they were struck.

No one was injured, and WLS superintendent Dr. Susan Hayward says school is running on time.

"Luckily for us, our bus drivers came in ready to go to work and transport our kids safely to school today. So this did not impact the day-to-day running of our transportation departments, it just affected these two vehicles," Hayward said.

