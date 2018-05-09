Woman sent to hospital after being shot in knee, TPD arrest suspect

Toledo detectives are on scene for a shooting that happened in north Toledo Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

Police say Tanunika Jones was shot in the knee on east Manhattan near LaGrange Street.

Jones was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting female suspect, Asia Stone, fled the scene after pulling the trigger but was later arrested.

Crews say Stone visited the Jones at Jones' house when they got into an argument that ensued the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.

