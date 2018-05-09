Clean Lake 2020 plan introduced in Columbus

In Columbus, the Clean Lake 2020 plan was introduced.

State Senator Randy Gardner is one of the sponsors.

The package was initially announced back in March. It includes funding of up to $36 million this year for efforts to reduce algal blooms through conservation practices and other Lake Erie initiatives.

A Clean Water Ohio Bond issue is also proposed. It would appropriate $100 per year for 10 years after statewide approval by voters.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.