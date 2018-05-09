Money Talks News: Avoiding common wedding ripoffs

When it comes to money, weddings are the perfect storm, because you're combining major money, stress and inexperience. Result? The potential to get taken.

Don't make the happiest day of your life sad by getting ripped off. There are some common wedding rip-offs and ways to avoid them.

A potential problem could be a veiled wedding dress. You may think you're getting a deal, but the dress you select may be a cheap Chinese knockoff, or one with the label switched.

According to the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association, it happens all the time. To avoid this problem beware of deals that seem too good to be true and compare quality, not just labels.

Another potential problem are fake vendors. From bands to photographers, most vendors will require money up front. But some might simply disappear, others might go out of business before the reception. So In addition to checking them out, always use credit cards, they offer protections.

One thing that can reduce wedding risk is wedding insurance. But if you think about one of these policies, make sure and read the fine print, especially what's covered and what's excluded.

Also, check other sources, like maybe credit cards or your homeowner's insurance for coverage.

Insurance often covers another common rip-off: Stolen gifts.

Piling a table with money and merchandise is tempting. It's important to keep your gifts away from exits and ask guests to keep an eye out.

If you want to keep the happiest day of your life happy, start early. Vet your vendors and if you feel over your head, and you probably will, ask friends or family for their help.

More information and tips can be found at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "wedding."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved