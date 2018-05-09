Texting 9-1-1 in emergencies will soon be available in Lucas County

In just a few weeks, there will be a new way to get emergency help your way without calling 9-1-1 in Toledo or Lucas County.

The software called "Textty" is in place and cell phone towers have been linked to the system. But dispatchers are still getting trained and final bugs are being worked on before it is ready for you to use.

When texting 9-1-1 is up and running at the dispatch center, callers are still better off using their cell phone to call dispatchers rather then texting. That is still the quickest way to get you help.

Lucas County will be the first county in our area to offer this capability.

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said money from the 911 levy tax payers continue to support, is financing this life saving technology to alert police they are in trouble silently.

"We want to create an opportunity for everyone to find ways to reach the services of 9-1-1. Some people wont be able to verbalized what their emergency if it's a domestic violence situation or a terrible medical condition where they cant talk so they can soon text," Commissioner Wozniak explained.

It's important to remember that "Textty" is not up and running yet, but is expected to be by mid-June.

