WEEKEND FORECAST: A Big Turnaround

Finishing up plans for the weekend?  You will want to check out the
latest forecast update from the FIRST ALERT Weather Team.

A shift in wind direction has caused a major turnaround...

Weekend:  a warm front will likely remain south of the area.  This will result in
east-northeast winds right down the expanse of Lake Erie.  Summery weather
will likely only be found in the south end of Ohio including the Cincinnati area.

Forecast for Toledo:  A chilly breeze off the lake Saturday may bring rain and
temperatures in the 50s for much of the day.  Sunday promises to be only a
touch warmer with temperatures remaining below normal highs.

Robert Shiels WTOL

