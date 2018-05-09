WEEKEND FORECAST: A Big Turnaround

Finishing up plans for the weekend? You will want to check out the
latest forecast update from the FIRST ALERT Weather Team.
A shift in wind direction has caused a major turnaround...
Weekend: a warm front will likely remain south of the area. This will result in
east-northeast winds right down the expanse of Lake Erie. Summery weather
will likely only be found in the south end of Ohio including the Cincinnati area.
Forecast for Toledo: A chilly breeze off the lake Saturday may bring rain and
temperatures in the 50s for much of the day. Sunday promises to be only a
touch warmer with temperatures remaining below normal highs.
Robert Shiels WTOL
