WEEKEND FORECAST: A Big Turnaround

Finishing up plans for the weekend? You will want to check out the

latest forecast update from the FIRST ALERT Weather Team.

A shift in wind direction has caused a major turnaround...

Weekend: a warm front will likely remain south of the area. This will result in

east-northeast winds right down the expanse of Lake Erie. Summery weather

will likely only be found in the south end of Ohio including the Cincinnati area.

Forecast for Toledo: A chilly breeze off the lake Saturday may bring rain and

temperatures in the 50s for much of the day. Sunday promises to be only a

touch warmer with temperatures remaining below normal highs.

Robert Shiels WTOL