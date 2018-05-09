1 levy out of 2 passes for Benton-Carroll-Salem School District

Benton-Carroll-Salem Local Schools had two vital levies on yesterday's ballot and only one of them was passed by voters.

On Tuesday, voters living in the BCS school district approved the proposed 3.89 mill property tax levy that is expected to raise $1.4 million annually for the district.

But, the other levy, a 1 percent earned income tax was voted down by only 50 votes.

The combined levies would have bridged a little over half of the district's recent losses following the devaluation of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant.

But, school officials are looking on the bright side of only getting one of the measures passed, as it is no easy task for a school district to get voter approval on a new school levy on its first ballot.

"That's a tremendous support by our community, the first new money in 18 years. So, I think the initial reaction is very appreciative of our community for the support. We'll continue to listen and communicate to our community," said Keith Thorban with BCS Schools

Thorban said with the 1 percent earned income tax levy failing by only 50 votes, the BCS school board will now take the time to decide if they want to put the income tax measure on another ballot, or find a new way to increase their revenue.

