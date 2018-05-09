Just one week until WTOL's St. Jude Dream Home sell-a-thon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Just one week until WTOL's St. Jude Dream Home sell-a-thon

WATERVILLE, OH (WTOL) -

We're just a week away from WTOL 11's St. Jude Dream home sell-a-thon.  

Anyone in the area could win the four-bedroom home in Waterville.

The home was built by the Buckeye Real Estate Group.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly