Toledo city crews taking advantage of nice weather

Toledo city crews taking advantage of nice weather

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo city crews have been taking advantage of the nice weather this week. 

Drivers on the Anthony Wayne Trail will probably spot crews working throughout the afternoon.

In fact, as the nice weather continues, drivers will probably see city crews working everywhere throughout the city. The reason being is  crews can now use hot mix instead of cold patch to fill those pesky potholes.

