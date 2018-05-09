Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. to receive over $14K in state funding

A little over $14,000 in state funding is being awarded to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The money will be used to expand its Project DAWN program. That's a program that is designed to help save the lives of people overdosing on opioids, specifically with Naloxone.

Ohio's Project DAWN programs collectively distributed more than 19,000 Naloxone kits in 2017 which were used to reverse at least 1,400 opioid overdoses.

