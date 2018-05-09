Patrick Hickey pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Patrick Hickey has taken a plea deal in Lenawee County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The former Washington Local School Board member plead guilty to criminal sexual conduct and said he touched a student's buttocks for his own sexual gratification.

READ: Patrick Hickey announces resignation after being charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct

Hickey resigned from the school board after the criminal sexual conduct charges were officially filed against him in Lenawee County.

However, he has previously denied any accusations against him.

"No, it didn't happen," Hickey had said in a Leading Edge interview with Jerry Anderson earlier this year. "The best part is, the thing that isn't being brought out is a log of school districts got in trouble when they would have someone leave and then not do anything. Addison Schools had that allegation investigated in 1990. It was investigated and unsubstantiated in 1990."

His sentencing is scheduled for June 21 at 8:15 a.m.

Hickey faces up to two years in prison.

