Findlay woman ID'd as driver killed after car in 2-county pursuit crashes into house

Findlay police have identified the driver who was killed following a pursuit of her vehicle through two counties Wednesday morning.

Crystal K. Moore, 48, of Findlay, was identified as the driver of a car that reportedly failed to stop for a speeding violation. A deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office originally attempted to stop the vehicle on US 30 near Ohio 602. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.

A trooper from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, which continued to Upper Sandusky where the pursuing officers ended their involvement. The Bucyrus Post contacted the Findlay Police Department to check several addresses in the city of Findlay for the vehicle. They asked that the vehicle and/or driver be held if located.

A Findlay police officer located the vehicle in the 2800 block of South Main Street. Findlay police report that the officer activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled.

The pursuit traveled through the southwest portion of the city and then on to Main Street. The vehicle left the city and the pursuit continued to the unincorporated community of Mortimer. After crossing the railroad tracks in Mortimer, the vehicle went left of center and crashed into a house. The crash occurred just before 4 a.m., according to the Findlay police report.

Fire department and ambulance personnel were contacted and the driver was found to be deceased. No other injuries were reported.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Lucas County Coroner’s office.

