Police investigating deadly crash in Seneca Co.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Seneca County on Tuesday.

The crash happened on County Road 5 south of Township Road 36 in Jackson Township around 2:00 p.m.

Police say a 1999 Buick Lesabre driven by 77-year-old Jerry Allen of Graytown was headed northbound on County Road 5 when the vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Police say Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Fremont post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

