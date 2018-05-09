Time It Out: Strong Storms Possible Tonight!

If you're a summer weather lover, you'll want to get outside today. Highs will reach the low 80s with strong warm winds, before some spring thunderstorms come rushing in.







An area of showers and thunderstorms will begin to work in after sunset tonight, leaving your evening commute and after school activities mostly rain free.







The most likely time for showers and storms will begin mostly after 8 PM and will continue through the early overnight with the potential of a few strong to severe thunderstorms.











You can expect many rumbles of thunder and strikes of lightning, a few heavy, soaking downpours and some isolated storms that could produce damaging wind gusts.







