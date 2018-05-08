BCS School District experience nail biting race for two big levies

Two big levies were on the ballot for the Benton Carroll Salem School District; a property and income tax levy.

It was a nail biter for voters in Ottawa County as they waited for the results.

In the end, the property tax was passed but the income tax levy did not.

The school district has already suffered the loss of Davis Besse, in addition to an expiring utility tax. Between the two the school district will lose 30 per cent of its revenue.

A local coffee shop hosted a watch party for teachers, school board members and the mayor.

There wasn't any high tech exit polling. Instead representatives were calling votes from each of the polling locations.

"Talking and going to people's homes and inviting them into their offices and sitting at local community meetings and you know just going to local businesses and talking and getting the word out there. They have just done everything," said a voter at the watch party.

The numbers close at nearly every location.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.