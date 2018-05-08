Money Talks News: Must do summer maintenance for homeowners

Summer is a great time to spruce up the lawn, liven up your paint and fix those little things around the house.

A little maintenance can go a long way, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a lot. The best way to save is by doing things yourself.

One of the many things you can do by yourself is touching up your paint. It'll improve the look of your home but it will also postpone a costly complete repaint.

You may also be able to get free so check with your city. Some cities offer leftover or re-purposed paint, in common colors, for free. Another place for cheap paint is Habitat for Humanity Restores.

Another project you can handle by yourself is mulching. It helps stop weeds from growing and releases nutrients as it breaks down. You might find free mulch from your town's public works department. Grass clippings can work, too.

Sealing outdoor wood can also be done on your own. Choose a higher quality paint or sealer. Expect to shell out about $30 for a gallon of premium oil-based stuff. It may seem expensive but it's way cheaper than replacing decks or fencing.

Also try to clean out your gutters to improve drainage and help prevent roof problems. Of course, be careful on the ladder.

And finally, shine up those windows. Save by using vinegar and newsprint and while you're there caulk around those windows to keep drafts and water out.

Keeping your home in good shape doesn't have to cost a ton. A little elbow grease, weekend or two and you're done. There's a bigger list of things you really do need to take a look at and it can be found on the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "Summer projects."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.