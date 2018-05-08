Toledo Walleye lose to Fort Wayne Komets, ending season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Walleye lose to Fort Wayne Komets, ending season

FORT WAYNE, IN (WTOL) -

The Toledo Walleye fell in the second round of the ECHL playoffs.

The Fort Wayne Komets defeated the fish 4 -2 in game 6 of the series. 

Komets scored an empty net goal with one minute left to seal the Walleye’s season.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly