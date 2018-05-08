Ohio Issue 1 passes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio Issue 1 passes

Voters passed Ohio Issue 1, the Congressional Redistricting Procedures Amendment, on the May 8th primary ballot Tuesday night.

The issue was brought forth by Ohio lawmakers to change the way districts are drawn.

Issue 1 is expected to take effect on January 1, 2021, and apply to congressional redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly