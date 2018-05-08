Wednesday: chance of storms late in the day

Today has been a beautiful day with light and variable winds. The breezes
will be stronger tomorrow (Wednesday), gusting to 25 mph at times.
Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a chance of showers and storms
developing very late in the day, likely toward sunset.
Wednesday: track the chance of rain with the FIRST ALERT Weather App.
4:00 PM Wednesday: 80° with south winds gusting to around 25 mph.
Clouds will be increasing and at this time it may "look" like rain.
4:00 PM Wednesday: south winds will push the warm up into lake shore areas.
9:00 PM Wednesday: by sunset a chance of showers and thunderstorms will
move in from the west. This chance will move through all counties in our
area through the early morning hours.
Robert Shiels WTOL
