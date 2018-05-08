Former WLS board member to be arraigned on felony sex charges We - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former WLS board member to be arraigned on felony sex charges Wednesday

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Former Washington Local School board member Patrick Hickey will be arraigned on felony sex charges Wednesday.

The Lenawee County circuit court is taking over the case.

Hickey was originally charged in Lenawee County district court back in March.

Hickey is charged for an alleged relationship with a student while teaching at Addison Community School in Michigan.

