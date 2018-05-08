TPS teachers celebrated during Teacher Appreciation Day

Tuesday was known as Teacher Appreciation Day and TPS made sure to celebrate its teachers.

To start the day off, TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant and Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton greeted Rosa Parks Elementary teachers with a special new canvas bag.

The bag was covered with images of artwork created by TPS students.

The teachers said it was great to get the gift as they walked into school.

"Sometimes we feel like we are doing a thankless job and sometimes people think teachers get summers off and long breaks, you know we work really hard for our students and our district and so it's nice sometimes just to receive a recognition every once in a while," said Dawn Landrus, a Rosa Parks third grade teacher.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs through Friday.

