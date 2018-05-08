Mud Hens give $900 check to local school for School Celebration Day

Tuesday was a big day for the Toledo Mud Hens and a lucky fan of theirs.

The Hens welcomed their 9 millionth fan at Fifth Third Field.

Alex Chapman was the special fan picked and is the principal from Monroe Road Elementary.

In addition, Monroe Road Elementary was one of the many schools at Fifth Third Field for School Celebration day.

The team gave Chapman a Mud Hens jersey and other goodies that included a $900 check to the school from the Helping Hens charitable fund.

