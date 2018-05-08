Panera Bread offers free cup of soup for delivery services at all U.S. locations

Tuesday marked the first official day that Panera Bread will begin to offer delivery at all U.S locations.

Many Panera restaurants have had a delivery option for a few months now, like the Talmadge location in Toledo.

Panera offers delivery in 897 cities.

Panera customers can type in their zip code online to order from the store closest to them.

Customers in our area seem pretty excited about this service.

"I know as having relatives that are older, some of them can't get out of the house and it's really beneficial for elderly people as well as workers too. They can be working and be totally involved with their work and they need that nourishment," said Panera Bread customer, Kevin Pifer.

To celebrate the official launch, only on Tuesday, May 8th, can delivery customers use the code "PANERA DELIVERS" to get a free cup of soup.

