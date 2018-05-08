Rouhani: Iran may resume uranium enrichment

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that his country may soon resume uranium enrichment at a higher rate if it finds a landmark nuclear deal no longer functions after the US announced its withdrawal.

Rouhani said he has already ordered the country's nuclear department to get prepared to begin industrial enrichment if necessary.

He spoke live on Iranian state television.

He later described the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw Washington's support for the deal and reinstate sanctions against Tehran as "a psychological warfare."

Rouhani said he has asked the country's foreign ministry to hold talks with the deal's other signatories - including EU member states, Russia and China - in the coming weeks to evaluate whether the deal will continue to benefit Iran.