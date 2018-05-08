Autopsy of body found in submerged car completed

The Hancock County Coroner's Office said the autopsy of a body found in a car in Findlay Monday afternoon has been completed.

Drowning is the cause of death which has been ruled accidental. However Hancock County Coroner Dr. Mark Fox said his office still can't confirm the identity of the body found in the car.

The body was found in a car that was in a pond in front of the Findlay campus of Owens Community College. Fox said he is 90 percent sure that the body is that of missing Clyde woman Charlene Robinson.

Dr. Fox said dental records are headed to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for further study.

There is no doubt the car is Charlene Robinson's, he added.

