Trump says he's withdrawing from Iran nuclear accord

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, which he is calling "defective at its core."



Trump on Tuesday signed a presidential memorandum withdrawing from the 2015 agreement and he is planning to reinstall sanctions on the Iranian regime. He says in an address to the nation that he will be reinstituting the highest level of sanctions and warning any country not to help the Iranian government.



Trump says America "will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail" and will not allow "a regime that chants 'Death to America'" to get access to nuclear weapons.



The president says he made the decision after consulting with U.S. allies.



Trump is railing against the Iran nuclear agreement as "a horrible, one-sided deal" based on a lie.





Trump says that if he allowed the deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race.



He also says a constructive deal could easily have been struck at the time, but it wasn't.



Trump is calling Iran a "regime of great terror."



And he says that "no action taken by the regime has been more dangerous than its pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them."



Israel's military says forces are on high alert and is urging civilians in the Golan Heights near Syria to prepare bomb shelters.



The military directive Tuesday came "following the identification of irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria." It said defense systems have been deployed.



The possibility of the nuclear deal collapsing has raised concerns it might embolden Iran to strike Israeli targets.



Israel is believed to have been behind recent airstrikes on military bases in Syria that killed Iranian soldiers, prompting Tehran to vow retaliation. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement. It has warned it will not tolerate archenemy Iran establishing itself militarily on its doorstep.



Iran's state-run news agency is quoting an anonymous official saying President Hassan Rouhani will give a televised address after President Donald Trump announces his intention to pull America out of the Iran nuclear deal.



IRNA filed the report late Tuesday, just ahead of Trump's speech from the White House's Diplomatic Room.



IRNA offered no other immediate details.