Do or Die: Walleye must win tonight to force Game 7

FORT WAYNE, IN (WTOL) -

It's do or die for the Toledo Walleye as they face the Fort Wayne Komets in a must-win situation to keep the season alive. 

The Fish and fans were hoping to wrap up Round Two of the ECHL playoff series in Toledo last weekend, but lost 4-1 in Game 5

Head coach Dan Watson said the Walleye want to continue the journey they started at the beginning of the season. 

Game 6 is in Fort Wayne on May 8. 

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

