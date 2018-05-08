Do or Die: Walleye must win tonight to force Game 7

It's do or die for the Toledo Walleye as they face the Fort Wayne Komets in a must-win situation to keep the season alive.

The Fish and fans were hoping to wrap up Round Two of the ECHL playoff series in Toledo last weekend, but lost 4-1 in Game 5

Head coach Dan Watson said the Walleye want to continue the journey they started at the beginning of the season.

Game 6 is in Fort Wayne on May 8.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

