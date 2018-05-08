Police find parents of toddler found walking down street

A toddler is back home after wandering off by herself Tuesday morning.

Toledo police say it was once again a passerby who made sure a wandering child was reunited with their family.

The Good Samaritan noticed this 4-year-old girl, so they stopped the car and called police.

They found the girl's mother after going door-to-door asking people if they knew the little girl. The girl was found around the corner from her house.

Police say the mother was inside the house sleeping and the toddler let herself out of the house.

The mother hasn't been charged with a crime at this point, but the case is being followed up by Lucas County Children's Services.

Police say stories like these should serve as a reminder to all parents.

"This is all about keeping our kids safe. I know as well as any parent that a child can be mischievous and sneak out when you are not paying attention, but you need to have things in place and extra locks on the door if you know your child likes to explore," said TPD Lt. Kevan Toney.

This is the sixth case in the past few weeks of a child under the age of 5 found walking the streets alone in Lucas County.

In most of these cases, TPD says the biggest problem is finding the child's parent and where they live. TPD recommends parents teach children their addresses as soon as they can.

