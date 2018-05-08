Glitch fixed at west Toledo voting location

A glitch that prevented some people from voting Tuesday morning in west Toledo has now been fixed.

About six people had to be turned away at Augsburg Lutheran Church due to a technical issue that occurred while setting up the machines, according to one of the workers there.

The glitch lasted for about an hour, but now all ten machines are up and running.

Those six that were turned away say they plan to come back and vote later.

