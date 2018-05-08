Voting is today for May primary

(WTOL) - Polls are now closed

WHERE YOU CAN VOTE

There are a number of things to vote for on Tuesday, such as narrowing down the candidates for governor and State Issue 1, which deals with changing the way district lines are drawn to avoid gerrymandering.

You may also see the following tax levies depending on where you live:

Issue 2: the Maumee City School district

Issue 3: Evergreen Community Library

Issue 4: The Providence Township Fire and EMS

As of 5 p.m., officials with the Lucas County Board of Elections said voter turnout so far was 27,643. That’s 9.1 percent of registered voters.

This number does not include early vote totals or absentees. Those numbers will be added after the polls close.

The Lucas County Board of Elections says numbers are up in this primary due to the governor's race in Ohio.

Four years ago, incumbent John Kasich was the favorite. Now that he is termed out, the Democratic Party is aiming to take the top seat in Ohio.

While the Democrats have four people running in the primary, the Republicans have a smaller field. Current Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is the favorite.

Live election results can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.