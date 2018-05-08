Chipotle offering BOGO menu items for teacher, staff

(WTOL) - It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and Chipotle wants to celebrate all the teachers out there.

Teachers, faculty and staff and head to Chipotle on May 8 for a buy-one get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

All you have to do is show them your faculty ID, so don't forget to bring it if you want to take advantage of this great deal.

The offer is valid in-store only from 3 p.m. to close.

And students, don't forget to let your teachers know how much you appreciate them!

