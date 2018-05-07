New TAWA plan may come at the end of the month

For years a regional water authority has been talked about. It looked like area leaders were moving forward with one earlier this year, and guaranteeing neighbors fair water rates.

A new plan could be on the table as soon as the end of the month.

TAWA leaders spent almost a year putting together this last plan. All of the neighbor communities signed it a few months ago, but, after community meetings, and uncertainty, the plan is expected to be adjusted.

Right now, many of the concerns from the City of Toledo's side is some believe Toledo should get more than 2 of the 9 seats on the board. and giving up some ownership of the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, one of the leaders involved in the planning, said for neighbors this is a pocket book issue, not a political issue. As water rates in Toledo have gone up almost 50 percent in 4 years.

Gerken said the worst thing that could happen is communities branching off and our region having three different water treatment plants.

He added that they are figuring out how to get everyone to agree, and find what is best for regional water customers.

Right now, the current plan is still in place and Gerken tells me he's on board until there is another one. But he said it's ultimately up to Toledo City Council and taxpayers to make the decision

"I think the discussions are important, education to the public is important, but I am pretty sure what everyone wants at the end of the day is fair, clean, drinking water at a rate that they can afford, and everybody understands whether you're in Sylvania, whether you're in Maumee, whether you're in Toledo, water is essential for your household," said Gerken.

