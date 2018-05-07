First responders in Rossford train for the worst

The threat of an active shooter is on the minds of several in the community, but none more than our first responders.

In Rossford the fire and police department are teaming up to prepare for the worst.

While Monday’s simulated active shooter training was just an exercise with explorer students posing as victims, the emotions and responses from first responders were real.

"We want to do the right thing,” said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss. “We want to train, we want to be the best we can be for our community and for our citizens especially in a time when they really need it."

This rescue task force training began about a year ago and brings together police and fire to handle mass casualty situations, so police can secure the scene and firefighters and EMS can respond to victims.

"The longer we wait to go start bringing injured and wounded out the better the survivability versus leaving them sit in there,” said Rossford Fire Chief JoshDrouard. “Their primary cause of death usually is an airway obstruction or bleeding severely."

“After seeing a lot of the incidents throughout our country with active shooters and mass casualties, nothing makes more sense than having police and fire work together to get into the buildings quicker to protect our firefighters and our medics when they go in,” said Chief Goss. “Timing is the most important thing when something like this takes place.”

Together they can handle the situation more efficiently and quicker. This joint training happens several times a year and helps both agencies be proactive to learn their role and how they can help the other as well.

"When it's an intense training situation and you know what the stakes could potentially be it's really important that they are prepared and they learn," said Chief Glenn Goss.

"Cooler heads always prevail, which usually leads to a better outcome for both the patient and the incident as a whole,” said Chief Josh Drouard. “And obviously, failure to train is training to fail so we certainly embrace the one to make us better at all costs."

In addition to bringing in students to pose as victims, they also called in additional agencies from the region to train together. They know in a real situation they would need help, and believe training together will provide additional insight if that day were ever to come.

After the training, the first responders debriefed together to talk about what it was like and how they can grow from this experience in case of a real emergency.

"Our goal is to make it, do the right thing at the right time and be prepared to do that and really to save lives,” said Rossford’s Police Chief Glenn Goss.

While first responders hope they are never put into this situation, they say they would be ready and prepared to serve their community.

