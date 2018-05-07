Suspect robs pizza delivery driver at knifepoint, returns stolen money bag

A Vito's pizza delivery driver robbed at knifepoint Sunday night.

The robbery happened on the north side of Toledo on North Erie Street.

The driver told police a man wearing all black walked up to her, stuck a knife to her left side and took the money bag.

While on the phone with 9-1-1, the driver said the suspect came back with the money bag and after counting it, the driver said it appeared as if nothing was taken.

An investigation is underway.

