TPD sends warning about utility scam

Those who are elderly or have an elderly person in their life should heed a warning from Toledo Police.

TPD says there are a team of burglars on the prowl and they're targeting older adults at their homes.

Crimes like these have happened in a quiet Point Place Neighborhood.

A man posing as a Toledo Edison Worker approached an 83-year-old woman in her yard and asked to see her fuse box in the basement to gather information for an upcoming project on her street.

While the victim was in the basement with one perp, a second guy got into the house and stole cash, and the woman's wedding rings and other jewelry.

The victim was too afraid to go on camera but she said she only saw one perp, never the second guy and the one she was dealing with had bad teeth and was sometimes hard to understand.

Police said to always ask to see workers employee badge, look for marked cars or trucks and if something doesn't feel right call the utility company, police or even a neighbor before letting them in.

This crime is one those at the Friendship Park Community Center are spreading the word about so that no one else falls victim.

"It's actually very terrible. You trust the utility company to come and help you and then have someone come in and rip you off like that its actually demoralizing because you don't know who to trust," said Carol McDole with the Friendship Park Community Center.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.