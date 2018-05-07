NOAA publishes first official forecast for 2018

The latest view of Lake Erie is relatively quiet.

The transition stage between winter ice and the now regularly occurring summer algae season.

But if you look closer you'll see ingredients for that future bloom pouring in from the Maumee, Sandusky, Portage and Detroit Rivers.

Spring rainfall has been above average, but not quite as wet as the past two years. Heavy downpours in thunderstorms like we had last week are especially troublesome with quick runoff into the Lake.

Monday was the official first forecast published by NOAA for 2018.

It is a moving forecast based on additional rains this month and next.

