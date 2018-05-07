2 EMS ballot measures for Woodville Township

Residents of Woodville township will be voting on renewing their local EMS services.

When Sandusky County pulled their EMS service from Woodville township in the 80's, the voters in the area approved the creation of their own township EMS.

For a while the township was subsidized by the county, receiving around $86,000 a year.

But in recent years, that money was cut off, so the voters have had to approved an operating levy for the in township EMS service.

This recent funding vote is split between two ballot measures; a 4 mill renewal levy to generate $288,000, and an additional 1.7 mill levy to fund the personnel living quarters.

Township trustee Ken Green said it is a matter of safety, because having a local EMS crew responding to calls is vastly better than waiting for a county crew.

"It's a couple minutes in town and a three or four minute average in the township. Where you're probably looking at 15 to 17 minutes for the county to respond. Which could be life threatening." said Green

