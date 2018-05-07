2 levies on ballot for Benton-Carroll-Salem schools

Voters in the Benton-Carroll-Salem school district have a big decision to make, as two levies are on the May ballot to help make up for lost funding.

After losing an estimated $4.6 million of revenue from the devaluation of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant, the BCS school district also lost an approximate $300,000 a year from a phase out of public utility tax reimbursement.

That accounts for a 30 percent loss in revenues. That's why the district placed two levies on the May Ballot.

The first is a one percent earned income tax that is expected to generate just under $2 million a year. Then a second measure, a 3.89 mill property tax, would raise another $1.4 million.

Though the two measures combined would raise $3.4 million a year for the district, it only covers a little more than half of the recent deficit.

Administrators are hopeful the two levies will pass, as residents in the BCS district currently pay the 17th lowest property taxes in the state, since so much of the districts budget came from those Davis-Besse tax dollars.

"You know, we've had it good as far as taxes go here, but things happen that are beyond our control. And the money has to come from somewhere," said Ashley Augsburger, whose husband is a BCS Teacher.

"More people have to get behind this for the sake of the community and be thinking long term. It's this short term thinking thay is killing us right now, so we need more people to vote for the levy," said Oak Harbor resident Molly Judge

However a handful of people did not like the ballot measures and said they would not be voting for either levy.

