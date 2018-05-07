Body found inside car pulled out of pond on local college campus

A woman's body was found inside a car that was pulled out from a pond near a local college campus in Findlay, Monday afternoon.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Owens Community College Findlay campus grounds crew were mowing the law when they saw what they thought was an emerged car in water. They then contacted campus police who contacted Findlay police and emergency crews.

The incident is being investigated by Findlay police as being related to a missing person case outside of Clyde involving Charlene Robinson.

Robinson was last seen leaving her home in Clyde on April 3rd. Her family believes she suffers from early dementia and simply got lost.

Robinson's daughter, Crystal Robinson Nyomo said according to Findlay Police, the Lucas County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on the remains found in the car possibly by Tuesday.

This is a developing story that WTOL 11 will update on-air and online as more details get confirmed.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.