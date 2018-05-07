YMCA offers free water safety presentations

It's that time of year when kids are begging to go to the pool or the lake. As a parent, do you know how to teach your kids to be safe around the water?

The YMCA has always been a place parents can count on to help get their kids comfortable around the water. This year is no different.

"71 percent of our world is water, but 100 percent of kids are curious, so we need to make sure they are prepared," said Executive Director of the Francis Family YMCA, Lori Speegle.

The Y is taking a different approach to teaching water safety this year. Instead of its "Splash" program, the Y is launching a new "Safety Around Water" Program. It's geared towards parents, versus kids.

Presentations begin Tuesday at the Francis Family YMCA in Temperance. A complete schedule can be found here.

"We're not the ones taking your kids to the pool, you are, so it's best that the parents realize all the safety tips that we brought to the Splash programs in the past and that they know what we used to teach their kids," said Francis Family YMCA swim instructor, Taylor Albain.

The free, 30-minute presentations will be held this week at three Y locations in the Toledo area. Parents will learn to properly secure and fence back yard pools and keep coast guard approved flotation devices available. They'll also learn techniques like "Reach and Throw, don't go."

"Something is happening in the water and your friend goes under, don't get in. Don't go after them. You don't want to be dragged under if something happens," said Albain.

Parents who attend the presentation will get a coupon for free swim lessons. They are first come, first served and classes fill up fast.

