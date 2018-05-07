LCCCC in need of food, other supplies

A local animal shelter that helps so many pets now needs your help.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control is in need of food.

They are looking for wet canned dog food, treats and blankets.

"We are running pretty low on canned food. We go through a lot of canned food at the shelter because we have so many dogs, and sometimes we get in dogs that don't have teeth or are extra skinny and need that canned food to help them along. So we are in need of canned food donations right now," said Laura Simmons-Wark of LCCCC.

You can drop off donations at the shelter on Erie in downtown Toledo every day starting at 11 a.m.

