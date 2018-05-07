Man waiting to be sentenced for rape accused of raping another woman

A man who was waiting to be sentenced on one rape charge is now accused of raping another woman.

Toledo police say Avery Schwartz raped a woman on Saturday.

Schwartz pleaded no contest earlier this year to another rape he committed last year.

He was supposed to be sentenced for that case last week, but requested the sentencing be put off so he could attend his brother's high school graduation.

Schwartz was out of jail on a $100,000 when he allegedly raped the other woman.

He is now being held on a $750,000 bond for the new charge.

