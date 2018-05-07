Jones Leadership Academy gets new name, focus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jones Leadership Academy gets new name, focus

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Public Schools say the Jones Leadership Academy will now have a new name.

TPS says the school will now be called Jones Leadership Academy of Business. 

Though the name change is slight, the focus change is not.

The school will now have a Career Technology focus on business in effort to make sure students are are prepared for college and careers after high school. 

