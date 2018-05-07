Toledo women firefighters, other women volunteers repair home during National Women Build Week

Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's are teaming up for the 11th year of National Women Build Week.

The week is designed to get women involved in building up their communities for those in need.

On Monday, more than 40 volunteers including Toledo women firefighters will head to the 1600 block of Avondale to provide critical repairs to a home there built in 1899.

New aluminum siding, windows and even updated landscaping will all be part of the repair process.

The homeowner said it means so much to her to have her home given a major update.

For Assistant Chief Karen Marquardt, the first female assistant fire chief of the Toledo Fire Department, this initiative is a chance for their work to come full circle.

“When we come into this neighborhood and work, a lot of us spent our careers at Dorr and Junction which is Station 16. We come in when people are usually having a really bad day, so for us to come in today for somebody having a really good day it feels great,” Marquardt said.

Other members of the department say they didn't think twice about spending their day off hauling ladders and giving back.

The volunteers will be out at the home from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other female volunteers will be out working on the house this week from the post office and Owens Corning.

Over the course of the partnership between Lowe's and Habitat for Humanity, more than 117,000 all-women construction volunteers have been brought together to build or repair more than 4,500 in their communities.

This year, Lowe's donated $2 million to support National Women Build Week, which is set to take place in 300 communities nationwide.

The week runs from May 7 to May 11.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.