Get hydrated for National Drinking Water Week

Do you need more H2O in your life?

Inspire yourself to do so this week during National Drinking Water Week.

From May 6 to May 12, the city of Toledo will observe National Drinking Water Week with a number of events, including career presentations at four Toledo Public Schools, a free Spring Water Clinic and by urging everyone to learn more about protecting Lake Erie.

Those who attending the Spring Water Clinic will have the chance to speak to utility professionals and watershed partners to learn about what can be done to protect Lake Erie. You can also learn about billing and utility issues.

Public Utilities Department officials will also make presentations to TPS high school to promote careers in water and waste water utilities.

"Our kids practice cleaning, filtering and testing water all day long. At the same time, it's nice to have the city of Toledo talking to them about the same practices that you use to test water for a fish tank is very similar to the same things you would do when testing to make sure you can drink your water," said teacher Bryan Ellis.

Below is a full list of events:

May 7 - Frank Dick Natural Science Technology Center, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

May 8 - Rogers High School, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

May 9 - Start High School, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

May 10 - Bowsher High School, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

May 12 - Spring Water Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Home Depot on 3200 Secor Road

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.