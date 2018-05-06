Everyone safe after central Toledo house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Everyone safe after central Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Firefighters put out a house fire on N. Detroit Ave. near Nebraska Ave. on Sunday evening.

The fire started around 6:15 p.m.

The house had apartments inside of it and was occupied at the time of the fire.

Everyone was able to make it out safe and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are investigating to determine a cause.

