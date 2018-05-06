Girls learn what it's like to be a Boy Scout at Camp Miakonda

It wasn’t called a recruiting event but it was a day for girls who might be interested in joining the Boy Scouts.

The Erie Shores Council of the Boy Scouts of America Sunday hosted CUB which stands for Confident, Unstoppable and Brave.

Girls that came to Camp Miakonda were encouraged to find their inner strength, be confident, be a leader and try new things.

But most of all to enjoy the outdoors.

“I know a lot of people don’t understand the difference between what the Cub Scouts programs offer so we just wanted to make sure they know what it is we offer out here and they get a chance to experience that,” said Alissa Hunt of the council.

Scarlet Holton came with her mom Inga.

Scarlet is a Girl Scout who plans to join the Boy Scouts following in the footsteps of her older brother.

“So I thought it wasn’t fair I couldn’t earn the things that he has even if I wasn’t doing everything too," said Scarlet.

Inga sees the Boy Scouts as another opportunity for her daughter to improve herself.

“We’re just trying to embrace every opportunity that there is for her to continue to develop her skills and her leadership ability," said Inga.

Other girls at the event think being a Boy Scout is more than just about leadership.

“I really do like Boy Scout popcorn one of the reasons. I want to do stuff like bb guns and archery,” said a laughing Rori Hunt.

Getting started is as easy as going to the website and entering your zip code to find the nearest pack.

June 11th is the day girls can start becoming Boy Scouts.

