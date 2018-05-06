Lt. Governor candidate Jon Husted campaigns in Swanton on Sunday

Lt. Governor candidate Jon Husted speaks to a crowd at Valleywood Country Club on Sunday (Source: WTOL)

Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jon Husted campaigned across northwest Ohio on Sunday including a stop at Valleywood Country Club in Swanton.

Husted is currently the Secretary of State of Ohio and is the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Mike Dewine.

Husted says the ticket stands for hard work, family, personal responsibility and faith.

He says they will use those values to move Ohio toward a more prosperous future.

"Frankly it will be nice to get the campaign over so we can begin to unite the Republican Party around our conservative values and move forward to building a broad base agenda that's attractive to independents and Democrats,” said Husted.

The Dewine/Husted ticked is challenged in the Republican side of the primary by Mary Taylor and Nathan Estruth.

The winner advances to the November general election.

Ohio's primary is Tuesday.

